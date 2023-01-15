Madison “Mads” Lewis Rocks Alo Outfit, Looks Beautiful In New Workout Pictures On Instagram

Immensely popular social creator, actress, and model Madison “Mads” Lewis has long signed off her Instagram posts with an inspirational and supportive note to “Just remember you’re beautiful.”

Some of her recent posts have also featured another element of motivation: fitness. Mads has shared numerous stories and posts highlighting her workouts and fitness looks.

Sunday’s post fits into that category; the gallery finds Mads partaking in a floor workout — while rocking a bodysuit tagged to Alo.

Mads looks characteristically beautiful in the shots, which had amassed over 100K likes in the first few hours after posting.

That gallery, as well as some other recent Mads Lewis posts, follow.