Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Enjoys 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 8th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, earning its third overall week in the pinnacle position. The smash hit meanwhile enjoys an eighth consecutive week at #1 on Mediabase’s hot adult contemporary listing.

— The “Midnights” single received ~18,105 pop spins during the January 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 509.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” the previous #1 song at pop radio, settles for #2 this week.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at #3, as The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (#4) and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (#5) also keep their positions.

— “Anti-Hero” meanwhile garnered ~6,340 tracking week spins at the Hot AC format, marking a week-over-week increase of 55.

“I’m Good (Blue)” rises one spot to #2, as “Unholy” climbs one place to #3.

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” drops two levels to #4, and Sia’s “Unstoppable” holds at #5.