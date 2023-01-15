in TV News

Jenna Dewan Appears For Interview On January 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Jenna appears as one of several guests on the episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J083 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Dewan, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

An upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Jenna Dewan.

The actress and dancer appears as an in-studio interview guest on the Tuesday, January 17 edition of the daytime talk show.

In addition to the chat with Jenna Dewan, the January 17 “Kelly” features appearances by Jillian Michaels and Sam Jay, as well as a performance by Aoife O’Donovan.

Kelly performs The Offspring’s “Come Out and Play (Keep Em Separated)” as the daily Kelly-Oke song.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air in the afternoon on January 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J083 — Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Dewan, Sam Jay, Jillian Michaels, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J083 — Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Dewan, Sam Jay, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J083 — Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Dewan, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J083 — Pictured: Jenna Dewan — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J083 — Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Dewan, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

