Jenna Dewan Appears For Interview On January 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

An upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Jenna Dewan.

The actress and dancer appears as an in-studio interview guest on the Tuesday, January 17 edition of the daytime talk show.

In addition to the chat with Jenna Dewan, the January 17 “Kelly” features appearances by Jillian Michaels and Sam Jay, as well as a performance by Aoife O’Donovan.

Kelly performs The Offspring’s “Come Out and Play (Keep Em Separated)” as the daily Kelly-Oke song.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air in the afternoon on January 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping: