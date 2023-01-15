in Music News

Blink-182’s “EDGING” Earns 11th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“EDGING” retains its status as alternative radio’s biggest song.

Blink-182 - EDGING video screenshot | SME/Columbia/Lyrical Lemonade

The reign continues for blink-182’s “EDGING,” which adds another week to its run at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,709 times during the January 8-14 tracking period, “EDGING” celebrates an 11th consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 87 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the hit single in the pinnacle position.

Paramore’s “This Is Why” stays at #2, as All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” rises one place to #3. Weezer’s “Records” concurrently rises one place to #4.

Down two places, Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” settles for #5 on the latest chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

