Blink-182’s “EDGING” Earns 11th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

The reign continues for blink-182’s “EDGING,” which adds another week to its run at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,709 times during the January 8-14 tracking period, “EDGING” celebrates an 11th consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 87 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the hit single in the pinnacle position.

Paramore’s “This Is Why” stays at #2, as All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” rises one place to #3. Weezer’s “Records” concurrently rises one place to #4.

Down two places, Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” settles for #5 on the latest chart.