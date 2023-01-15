in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Enjoys 6th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Under The Influence” stays in the #1 position on this week’s chart.

Chris Brown - Under The Influence video screenshot | RCA

For the fifth consecutive week (and sixth total), Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” ranks as rhythmic radio’s most played song.

“Under The Influence” received ~5,857 rhythmic spins during the January 8-14 tracking period. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 55, keeps the Chris Brown hit comfortably in the #1 spot on Mediabase’s rhythmic radio chart.

Up four places, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” takes #2 this week.

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” rises one level to #3, as GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” ascends one spot to #4.

Down three places, Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” grabs #5.

21 savagecardi bChris BrownDrakeglorillajhene aikopop smokethe weekndtygaunder the influence

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

