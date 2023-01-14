in Music News

Shakira & Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” Debuts As Dominant #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

The buzzy Shakira release earns #1 despite a late-week release.

Shakira - BZRP Sessions #53 | YouTube video screenshot | The Orchard/Dale Play

A late-week release did not prevent Shakira & Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” from posting monster numbers on YouTube.

The official video amassed 60.5 million views during the January 6-12 tracking period. With views from other eligible uploads included, the collaboration received 88.0 million total YouTube streams during the tracking week.

The counts position “BZRP Music Sessions #53” as a dominant #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts, respectively. The effort tops those charts despite not launching until January 11.

Riding the buzz, Bizarrap flies fifty places to #9 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

As of press time, it looks like YouTube might not have properly counted the release toward Shakira’s total; she only rises one spot to #18 on the listing, with a mere 1% increase to 99.2 million views. That makes no sense given that the “BZRP” release alone accounted for 88 million.

bizarrapbzrp music sessions #53shakira

