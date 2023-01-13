Sadie Sink, Lea Michele Appear For Interviews On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1777 -- Pictured: Actress Lea Michele during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 13, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Earlier this week, Finn Wolfhard appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Friday, fellow “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink visits the show. Sink’s appearance also coincides with her recently launched film “The Whale.”
In addition to the Sadie Sink interview, Friday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Lea Michele. Dayglow also drops by, closing the show with a musical performance.
Filmed prior to broadcast, the episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. To support the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
