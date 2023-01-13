in TV News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Seal, Fall Out Boy Booked To Perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

Meet this week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performers.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, November 12, included Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Chris Stapleton (“Starting Over”). (ABC/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL

Four new editions of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air during the week of January 16, and three will feature musical guests.

According to new listings from ABC, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will perform on the January 16 installment of the talk show. Seal will play the January 17 episode, while Fall Out Boy will take the stage on January 18.

ABC has not yet confirmed a musical guest for the January 19 episode; it is presently unclear whether one will be added in the coming days.

For now, enjoy a complete look at the upcoming listings:

Monday, Jan. 16
1. Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito (“Little Demon”) 2. Travis Bennett (“You People”) 3. Musical Guest A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Tuesday, Jan. 17
1. Rob Lowe (“9-1-1: Lonestar”) 2. Storm Reid (“Missing”) 3. Musical Guest Seal

Wednesday, Jan. 18
1. Jennifer Lopez (“Shotgun Wedding”) 2. Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”) 3. Musical Guests Fall Out Boy

Thursday, Jan. 19
1. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field (“80 for Brady”) 2. Jacob Latimore (“House Party”)

Friday, Jan. 20
TBA

a boogie wit da hoodieabcfall out boyjimmy kimmel liveseal

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Meet Me @ The Altar Scheduled To Perform on January 19 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Sadie Sink, Lea Michele Appear For Interviews On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)