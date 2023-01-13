A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Seal, Fall Out Boy Booked To Perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

Four new editions of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air during the week of January 16, and three will feature musical guests.

According to new listings from ABC, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will perform on the January 16 installment of the talk show. Seal will play the January 17 episode, while Fall Out Boy will take the stage on January 18.

ABC has not yet confirmed a musical guest for the January 19 episode; it is presently unclear whether one will be added in the coming days.

For now, enjoy a complete look at the upcoming listings:

Monday, Jan. 16

1. Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito (“Little Demon”) 2. Travis Bennett (“You People”) 3. Musical Guest A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Tuesday, Jan. 17

1. Rob Lowe (“9-1-1: Lonestar”) 2. Storm Reid (“Missing”) 3. Musical Guest Seal

Wednesday, Jan. 18

1. Jennifer Lopez (“Shotgun Wedding”) 2. Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”) 3. Musical Guests Fall Out Boy

Thursday, Jan. 19

1. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field (“80 for Brady”) 2. Jacob Latimore (“House Party”)

Friday, Jan. 20

TBA