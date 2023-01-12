in TV News

Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano Appear For Discussion On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Alexandra Daddario supports “Mayfair Witches.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with guests Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano, and Jenny Zigrino. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

“Mayfair Witches” star Alexandra Daddario drops by Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The actress appears as part of the episode’s discussion, chatting with Corden and fellow guest Paul Dano. Dano’s appearance connects to his role in “The Fabelmans,” which just won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

In addition to the discussion, Wednesday’s “Corden” features a comedy performance from Jenny Zigrino.

The episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will hit the airwaves at the same time in the west. Photos from the taping follow.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with guests Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano, and Jenny Zigrino. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

