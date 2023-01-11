Lea Michele Added To January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the second time in less than four months, Lea Michele will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The entertainer, who last appeared on the September 30 episode, will return to “Fallon” on January 13.

Set for an interview, she joins a lineup that includes previously confirmed discussion guest Sadie Sink and musical guest Dayglow.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow; all are subject to change.

Wednesday, January 11: Guests include Finn Wolfhard, Meghann Fahy, Drew and Jonathan Scott and musical guest Myke Towers. Show #1775

Thursday, January 12: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Matthew Macfadyen and comedian Ralph Barbosa. Show #1776

Friday, January 13: Guests include Lea Michele, Sadie Sink and musical guest Dayglow. Show #1777

Monday, January 16: Guests include Aubrey Plaza, Jalyn Hall and musical guest Sudan Archives. Show #1778

Tuesday, January 17: Guests include Katie Holmes, Danielle Deadwyler and musical guest Anuel AA. Show #1779

Wednesday, January 18: Guests include Yara Shahidi and musical guest SG Lewis. Show #1780