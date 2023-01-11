in TV News

Lea Michele Added To January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lea Michele joins the lineup of Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1721 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lea Michele during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 30, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

For the second time in less than four months, Lea Michele will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The entertainer, who last appeared on the September 30 episode, will return to “Fallon” on January 13.

Set for an interview, she joins a lineup that includes previously confirmed discussion guest Sadie Sink and musical guest Dayglow.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow; all are subject to change.

Wednesday, January 11: Guests include Finn Wolfhard, Meghann Fahy, Drew and Jonathan Scott and musical guest Myke Towers. Show #1775

Thursday, January 12: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Matthew Macfadyen and comedian Ralph Barbosa. Show #1776

Friday, January 13: Guests include Lea Michele, Sadie Sink and musical guest Dayglow. Show #1777

Monday, January 16: Guests include Aubrey Plaza, Jalyn Hall and musical guest Sudan Archives. Show #1778

Tuesday, January 17: Guests include Katie Holmes, Danielle Deadwyler and musical guest Anuel AA. Show #1779

Wednesday, January 18: Guests include Yara Shahidi and musical guest SG Lewis. Show #1780

jimmy fallonlea michelenbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sadie Sink Scheduled For Appearance On January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”