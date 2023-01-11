Sadie Sink Scheduled For Appearance On January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Five days after appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Sadie Sink will visit NBC’s other late-night talk show.

According to NBC, Sink will be an interview guest on the January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Like her other recent talk show stops, the appearance comes in connection with her work in “The Whale.”

The January 18 “Late Night” will also feature a chat with George Lopez; Daniel Fang will be sitting in with The 8G Band.

Wednesday, January 11: Guests Gerard Butler (Plane), Nico Parker (The Last of Us) and musical guest Inhaler (Performance: “Love Will Get You There”, Album: Cuts & Bruises). Fab Moretti sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1375

Thursday, January 12: Guests Anna Kendrick (Alice, Darling) and John Larroquette (Night Court). Fab Moretti sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1376

Friday, January 13: Guests Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show). Maya Stepansky sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/4/23)

Monday, January 16: Guests Leslie Jones (The Daily Show) and Rosie Perez (Your Honor). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1377

Tuesday, January 17: Guest Common (Between Riverside and Crazy) and a performance with the cast of Some Like It Hot. Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1378

Wednesday, January 18: Guests George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) and Sadie Sink (The Whale). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1379