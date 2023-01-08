in Music News

SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” and “Kill Bill,” (G)I-DLE’s “Nxde” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Ahead of their official impact, SZA’s pair of pop singles “Nobody Gets Me” and “Kill Bill” both earn spots on the official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. (G)I-DLE’s “Nxde” also makes the Top 40 this week.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Nobody Gets Me” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The SZA single garnered 1,042 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 309.

“Kill Bill,” which received 718 spins (+697), rises eighty-two spots to make its chart debut at #40.

“Nxde” lands in between the two songs, rising three spots to #39. The (G)I-DLE single posted a tracking period play count of 770 (+113).

