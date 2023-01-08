Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Celebrates 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

After returning to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” keeps the throne this week.

The smash hit collaboration received ~18,082 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period. Up 442 spins from last week’s mark, the count yields a second consecutive (and sixth total) week at #1.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at #2 this week, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” spends another week in the #3 position.

The balance of the Top 5 also holds steady: The Weeknd’s “Die For You” continues its run at #4, and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” stays at #5.