Music News

Reve’s “Whitney” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Rêve’s “Whitney” rises to #1 on the US dance radio chart.

Rêve in Whitney | Video screenshot | 31 East / Universal Music Canada

Rêve’s “Whitney” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The song, which was #10 on last week’s chart, earns #1 the strength of its 408 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 99.

“Whitney” seizes the throne from Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35,” which drops to #3 on the new chart. Lena Leon’s “Spiral” holds at #2, courtesy of the 399 spins it received during the January 1-7 tracking period.

“10:35” actually received the same number of spins as “Spiral,” but it loses the tiebreaker due to the greater airplay loss (it was down 84, while “Spiral” fell by 52).

Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You” slides one spot to #3, and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

