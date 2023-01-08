Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Son Of A Sinner” takes over the #1 spot from Jimmie Allen’s “down home.”

Along with leading for chart points, the Jelly Roll single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 1-7 tracking period. “Son Of A Sinner” received ~8,401 spins (+1,045) and ~35.4 million audience impressions.

Jordan Davis’ “What My World Spins Around” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Nate Smith’s “Whiskey on You” climbs one place to #3. The aforementioned “down home” drops to #4, and Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” stays at #5.