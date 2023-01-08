Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Son Of A Sinner” takes over the #1 spot from Jimmie Allen’s “down home.”
Along with leading for chart points, the Jelly Roll single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 1-7 tracking period. “Son Of A Sinner” received ~8,401 spins (+1,045) and ~35.4 million audience impressions.
Jordan Davis’ “What My World Spins Around” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Nate Smith’s “Whiskey on You” climbs one place to #3. The aforementioned “down home” drops to #4, and Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” stays at #5.
Comments
I’ve made $19490 just within thirty days by simply working part-time on home computer.~c72313a-As I lost my last position, I was very upset but thankfully I have dcq started this online assignment & in this way I am capable to get thousand USD easily from home.~m82413-Each individual can certainly avail this easy work & may earn
extra money on-line by exploring this website…….. https://googlecashprofit01.neocities.org/
Google pays a salary of $100 per hour. My most recent internet earnings were $3500 for a 40-hour work week. The friend of my younger brother says he works ag-71 for approximately 30 hours a week and earns an average pay of $12,265. How simple things acv02 used to be still amazes me. More information is available.
.
.
In this article, you may find—————————————–>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…