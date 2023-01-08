in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Secures 5th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Under The Influence” keeps the throne for another week.

Chris Brown - Under The Influence video screenshot | RCA

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” remains a dominant #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The single, which received ~5,793 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period, enjoys a fourth consecutive (and fifth total) frame in the #1 position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 34, while keeping “Under The Influence” more than 1000 spins ahead of any other song.

Tyga, Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” rises one place to #2 with ~4,721 spins (-66). Down one place, King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” settles for #3.

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (#4) and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” (#5) match last week’s positions.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

