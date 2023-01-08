Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Secures 5th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” remains a dominant #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
The single, which received ~5,793 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period, enjoys a fourth consecutive (and fifth total) frame in the #1 position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 34, while keeping “Under The Influence” more than 1000 spins ahead of any other song.
Tyga, Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” rises one place to #2 with ~4,721 spins (-66). Down one place, King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” settles for #3.
The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (#4) and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” (#5) match last week’s positions.
Comments
