in Music News

Blink-182’s “EDGING” Reaches 10th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

The impressive streak continues, as “EDGING” earns a 10th week on top.

Blink-182 - Edging video screenshot | SME/Lyrical Lemonade

Blink-182’s “EDGING” remains the biggest song at alternative radio, extending its streak atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart to a whopping ten weeks.

“EDGING” received ~2,796 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 117, while keeping “EDGING” nearly 400 spins ahead of the competition.

Paramore’s “This Is Why,” which received ~2,406 plays (+121), holds at #2.

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” stays at #3, and All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” spends another week in the #4 spot. Weezer’s “Records” also holds steady, remaining situated at #5.

all time lowbeach weatherblink-182edgingparamoreweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’ve made $19490 just within thirty days by simply working part-time on home computer.~c72313a-As I lost my last position, I was very upset but thankfully I have started this online assignment & in this way I am capable to get thousand USD easily from home.~m82413-Each individual can certainly avail this easy work & may earn

    extra money on-line by exploring this website…….. https://googlecashprofit01.neocities.org/

    Reply

  2. Google pays a salary of $100 per hour. My most recent internet earnings were $3500 for a 40-hour work week. The friend of my younger brother says he works ag-71 for approximately 30 hours a week and earns an average pay of $12,265. How simple things acv02 used to be still amazes me. More information is available.
    .
    .
    In this article, you may find—————————————–>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NewJeans’ “OMG” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Secures 5th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song