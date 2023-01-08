Blink-182’s “EDGING” Reaches 10th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Blink-182’s “EDGING” remains the biggest song at alternative radio, extending its streak atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart to a whopping ten weeks.
“EDGING” received ~2,796 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 117, while keeping “EDGING” nearly 400 spins ahead of the competition.
Paramore’s “This Is Why,” which received ~2,406 plays (+121), holds at #2.
Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” stays at #3, and All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” spends another week in the #4 spot. Weezer’s “Records” also holds steady, remaining situated at #5.
