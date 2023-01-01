Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” rises one spot to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
The collaboration received 483 spins during the December 25-31 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 76.
“10:35” seizes the throne from Lena Leon’s “Spiral,” which falls to #2 this week. “Spiral” posted a tracking period play count of 451 (-57).
Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You” holds at #3 on the new chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” spends another week at #4.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” also stays in place on the latest chart, again claiming the #5 position.
