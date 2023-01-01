Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Earns 5th Week On Top

After spending the past two weeks in the #2 position, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Unholy” received 17,640 spins during the December 25-31 tracking period, falling 39 plays shy of last week’s mark.

“Unholy” is celebrating a fifth non-consecutive week in the top spot.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at #3, and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” stays at #4. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” concurrently keeps tabs on the #5 position.