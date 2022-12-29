in TV News

Madison Cunningham Scheduled To Perform On January 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Grammy-nominated artist will play Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1576 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

On the heels of receiving Grammy nominations, Madison Cunningham will make another high-profile television appearance.

The artist will perform on the Thursday, January 5 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance will close an episode that also features Colin Quinn and “TODAY” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows; as a reminder, all are subject to change.

Thursday, December 29: Guests include Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut and a performance from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. (OAD 12/12/22)

Friday, December 30: Guests include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack. (OAD 12/9/22)

Monday, January 2: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Devine and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. (OAD 11/24/22)

Tuesday, January 3: Guests include Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes and musical guest Protoje. Show #1769

Wednesday, January 4: Guests include Winston Duke, Darren Aronofsky, Emma Myers and musical guest Idles. Show #1770

Thursday, January 5: Guests include Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb, Colin Quinn and musical guest Madison Cunningham. Show #1771

jimmy fallonMadison cunninghamnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

FLETCHER Appears On January 1 “The L Word: Generation Q” Episode (Early Look)