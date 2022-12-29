Madison Cunningham Scheduled To Perform On January 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the heels of receiving Grammy nominations, Madison Cunningham will make another high-profile television appearance.
The artist will perform on the Thursday, January 5 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance will close an episode that also features Colin Quinn and “TODAY” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows; as a reminder, all are subject to change.
Thursday, December 29: Guests include Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut and a performance from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. (OAD 12/12/22)
Friday, December 30: Guests include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack. (OAD 12/9/22)
Monday, January 2: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Devine and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. (OAD 11/24/22)
Tuesday, January 3: Guests include Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes and musical guest Protoje. Show #1769
Wednesday, January 4: Guests include Winston Duke, Darren Aronofsky, Emma Myers and musical guest Idles. Show #1770
Thursday, January 5: Guests include Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb, Colin Quinn and musical guest Madison Cunningham. Show #1771
