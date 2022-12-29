FLETCHER Appears On January 1 “The L Word: Generation Q” Episode (Early Look)

This Saturday, FLETCHER will wave goodbye to 2022 — and welcome 2023 — by performing as part of the “Miley’s New Year’s Eve” special on NBC.

The following night, the acclaimed artist will make another noteworthy television performance.

FLETCHER will appear as herself on the “Little Boxes” edition of Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q.” First announced earlier this year, the appearance is of the very eagerly anticipated variety.

Hype, therefore, is already significant. Still, Showtime saw no reason to refrain from building further excitement — the network recently shared first-look photos from FLETCHER’s appearance.