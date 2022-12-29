in TV News

FLETCHER Appears On January 1 “The L Word: Generation Q” Episode (Early Look)

The episode will air on New Year’s Day.

(L-R): Arienne Mandi as Dani and Fletcher as herself in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, "Little Boxes". Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME.

This Saturday, FLETCHER will wave goodbye to 2022 — and welcome 2023 — by performing as part of the “Miley’s New Year’s Eve” special on NBC.

The following night, the acclaimed artist will make another noteworthy television performance.

FLETCHER will appear as herself on the “Little Boxes” edition of Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q.” First announced earlier this year, the appearance is of the very eagerly anticipated variety.

Hype, therefore, is already significant. Still, Showtime saw no reason to refrain from building further excitement — the network recently shared first-look photos from FLETCHER’s appearance.

(L-R): Arienne Mandi as Dani and Fletcher as herself in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, “Little Boxes”. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Fletcher as herself and Carmen Lobue as Dre in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, “Little Boxes”. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Fletcher as herself, Arienne Mandi as Dani and Carmen Lobue as Dre in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, “Little Boxes”. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Arienne Mandi as Dani and Fletcher as herself in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, “Little Boxes”. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Arienne Mandi as Dani and Fletcher as herself in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, “Little Boxes”. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

