Ana de Armas Scheduled To Appear On January 3, 2023 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will be the first “Fallon” guest of the new year.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1532 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 8, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Currently on a two-week hiatus for the holidays and New Year, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with an original episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The episode, the first of the New Year, will feature Ana de Armas.

The actress will appear as the lead interview guest; Luke Grimes will also appear for a chat, while Protoje will perform.

“Fallon” will be in re-runs until then; a look at those rebroadcast listings follows:

Tuesday, December 27: Guests include Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. (OAD 11/16/22)

Wednesday, December 28: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan and musical guest Wizkid. (OAD 11/18/22)

Thursday, December 29: Guests include Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut and a performance from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. (OAD 12/12/22)

Friday, December 30: Guests include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack. (OAD 12/9/22)

Monday, January 2: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Devine and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. (OAD 11/24/22)

Tuesday, January 3: Guests include Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes and musical guest Protoje. Show #1769

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

