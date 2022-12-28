Ana de Armas Scheduled To Appear On January 3, 2023 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently on a two-week hiatus for the holidays and New Year, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with an original episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The episode, the first of the New Year, will feature Ana de Armas.

The actress will appear as the lead interview guest; Luke Grimes will also appear for a chat, while Protoje will perform.

“Fallon” will be in re-runs until then; a look at those rebroadcast listings follows:

Tuesday, December 27: Guests include Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. (OAD 11/16/22)

Wednesday, December 28: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan and musical guest Wizkid. (OAD 11/18/22)

Thursday, December 29: Guests include Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut and a performance from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. (OAD 12/12/22)

Friday, December 30: Guests include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack. (OAD 12/9/22)

Monday, January 2: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Devine and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. (OAD 11/24/22)

Tuesday, January 3: Guests include Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes and musical guest Protoje. Show #1769