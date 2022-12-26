in Hot On Social

Ester Exposito Sports Stunning Pink Dress, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Pictures

The “Venus” and “ELITE” actress looks characteristically amazing in the new shots.

Ester Exposito wears pink dress, looks breathtaking on Instagram | Via @ester_exposito

Ester Exposito, star of the recently released Spanish film “Venus,” routinely delivers stellar performances on screen — and stellar content on Instagram.

Monday, she provided said stellar content. The actress looks dazzling in a stunning pink dress, one that highlights her undeniable beauty and flair for fashion.

The post blasted past 300K likes in just a few minutes and should have no problem reaching her characteristically strong engagement standard. The comments are also glowing.

A look at the new Instagram photos follows.

