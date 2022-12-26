Ester Exposito Sports Stunning Pink Dress, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Pictures

Ester Exposito, star of the recently released Spanish film “Venus,” routinely delivers stellar performances on screen — and stellar content on Instagram.
Monday, she provided said stellar content. The actress looks dazzling in a stunning pink dress, one that highlights her undeniable beauty and flair for fashion.
The post blasted past 300K likes in just a few minutes and should have no problem reaching her characteristically strong engagement standard. The comments are also glowing.
A look at the new Instagram photos follows.
Comments
Loading…