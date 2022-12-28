in TV News

“Wednesday” Star Emma Myers Confirmed For January 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Another “Wednesday” star will appear on “Fallon.”

Emma Myers - Wednesday BTS selfie (Via Instagram)

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega appeared on the final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of 2022, helping to attract solid TV ratings and massive social numbers.

Next week, her co-star Emma Myers will appear on the show’s first Wednesday broadcast of 2023.

Indeed, NBC lists Myers for the Wednesday, January 4 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature chats with Winston Duke and Darren Aronofsky. Idles will perform.

As previously reported, “The Tonight Show” will return to original production on January 3 with appearances by Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes, and Protoje.

Emma myersjimmy fallonnbcnetflixthe tonight showwednesday

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ana de Armas Scheduled To Appear On January 3, 2023 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”