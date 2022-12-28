“Wednesday” Star Emma Myers Confirmed For January 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega appeared on the final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of 2022, helping to attract solid TV ratings and massive social numbers.
Next week, her co-star Emma Myers will appear on the show’s first Wednesday broadcast of 2023.
Indeed, NBC lists Myers for the Wednesday, January 4 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature chats with Winston Duke and Darren Aronofsky. Idles will perform.
As previously reported, “The Tonight Show” will return to original production on January 3 with appearances by Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes, and Protoje.
Comments
Loading…