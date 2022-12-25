in Music News

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Celebrates 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Tomorrow 2” keeps the top spot at urban radio.

Cardi B and GloRilla in Tomorrow 2 | CMG/Interscope

There is no changing of the guard on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart; GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” remains a convincing #1.

Played ~7,145 times during the December 18-24 tracking period (-203), “Tomorrow 2” earns a third consecutive week as the format’s biggest song.

Future’s “Love You Better” holds at #2 on the latest chart, while Tems’ “Free Mind” stays in the #3 spot. Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” concurrently enjoys a three-place lift to #4.

Down one place, Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” takes #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

