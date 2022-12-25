in Music News

Lena Leon’s “Spiral” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Spiral” takes over the top spot at dance radio.

Spiral | Lyric video screenshot | Liftoff Recordings

The Christmas Day edition of the Mediabase US dance radio chart features Lena Leon’s “Spiral” in the pinnacle position.

Up one place from last week’s mark, “Spiral” seizes the throne from Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You.”

“Spiral” received ~508 spins during the December 18-24 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 23.

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” rises three spots to #2, as the aforementioned “No Love For You” falls to #3.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rises a spot to #5.

bebe rexhadavid guettadrop glena leonregardspiraltate mcraetiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Willow” Star Ellie Bamber Makes Appearance On January 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Celebrates 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song