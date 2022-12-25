Lena Leon’s “Spiral” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

The Christmas Day edition of the Mediabase US dance radio chart features Lena Leon’s “Spiral” in the pinnacle position.

Up one place from last week’s mark, “Spiral” seizes the throne from Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You.”

“Spiral” received ~508 spins during the December 18-24 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 23.

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” rises three spots to #2, as the aforementioned “No Love For You” falls to #3.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rises a spot to #5.