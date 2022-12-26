Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” Top 50

Brought back to the spotlight by virtue of its inclusion in the “Wednesday” dance trend on TikTok, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” continues to score substantial radio airplay. The song officially enters the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Bloody Mary” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39.

“Bloody Mary” received 890 spins during the December 18-24, besting last week’s mark by 487.

— As “Bloody Mary” enters the Top 40, SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” makes moves just below the chart. It officially enters the Top 50.

Played 639 times during the tracking period (+424), “Nobody Gets Me” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #52 last week.