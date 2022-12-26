in Music News

Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” Top 50

“Bloody Mary” debuts on this week’s pop chart.

Lady Gaga - TikTok dance screenshot

Brought back to the spotlight by virtue of its inclusion in the “Wednesday” dance trend on TikTok, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” continues to score substantial radio airplay. The song officially enters the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Bloody Mary” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39.

“Bloody Mary” received 890 spins during the December 18-24, besting last week’s mark by 487.

— As “Bloody Mary” enters the Top 40, SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” makes moves just below the chart. It officially enters the Top 50.

Played 639 times during the tracking period (+424), “Nobody Gets Me” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #52 last week.

bloody maryLady Gaganobody gets mesza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

Ester Exposito Sports Stunning Pink Dress, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Pictures