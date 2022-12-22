Katharine McPhee Foster Rocks Green Dress In Vegas, Looks Amazing In New Instagram Selfies, Video

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster shared a stunning gallery of Instagram content Wednesday, and the post has unsurprisingly generated big engagement.
A glimpse at her time in Vegas, the post finds Katharine wearing a stunning green dress — and looking characteristically beautiful.
The three-post gallery, which includes two selfies and a video, has unsurprisingly amassed strong engagement. The Like Count greatly exceeds her typical average, and the comments suggest a glowing reaction from her industry peers and followers.
Fans can next see Katharine performing alongside husband David Foster during CBS’ “A Home For The Holidays” special on December 23.
The Instagram post follows.
