“Willow” Star Ellie Bamber Makes Appearance On January 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

One of the first 2023 iterations of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature a visit from Ellie Bamber.

Supporting “Willow,” the actress appears for an interview on the January 5 broadcast. She also participates in a cooking segment with Mario Lopez and Danielle Kartes.

Filmed in advance, the January 5 “Kelly” additionally includes a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Lost In The Fifties Tonight.”

To hype the episode, NBCUniversal shared a collection of photos from the taping. The full broadcast will air on the afternoon of the 6th; check local listings for the start time in your market.