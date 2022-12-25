“Willow” Star Ellie Bamber Makes Appearance On January 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J072 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellie Bamber, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
One of the first 2023 iterations of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature a visit from Ellie Bamber.
Supporting “Willow,” the actress appears for an interview on the January 5 broadcast. She also participates in a cooking segment with Mario Lopez and Danielle Kartes.
Filmed in advance, the January 5 “Kelly” additionally includes a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Lost In The Fifties Tonight.”
To hype the episode, NBCUniversal shared a collection of photos from the taping. The full broadcast will air on the afternoon of the 6th; check local listings for the start time in your market.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J072 — Pictured: (l-r) Mario Lopez, Ellie Bamber, Danielle Kartes, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J072 — Pictured: (l-r) Mario Lopez, Ellie Bamber, Mario Lopez, Alex Gilliam, Renee Schact — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J072 — Pictured: (l-r) Ellie Bamber, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
Ellie bamber the kelly clarkson show
