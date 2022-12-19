Jimmie Allen’s “Down Home” Moves Up To #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jimmie Allen’s “down home” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the Jimmie Allen single seizes the throne from Luke Bryan’s “Country On.”

“Down home” earns #1 by claiming the most chart points during the December 11-17 tracking period. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the window, while ranking second for audience impressions (beneath Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner”).

The Jelly Roll song actually falls one spot to #3 on this week’s listing, while Jordan Davis’ “What My World Spins Around” rises two places to #2.

Nate Smith’s “Whiskey On You” (#4, +1) and Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” (#5, +2) complete the Top 5.

— The aforementioned “Country On” exits the Top 10 this week.