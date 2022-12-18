Blink-182’s “EDGING” Earns 7th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Blink-182’s reunion single “EDGING” continues to rule the alternative radio format. The smash spends a 7th week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
“EDGING” keeps #1 thanks to the ~2,911 spins it received during the December 11-17 tracking period. The count falls 43 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the track well ahead of the competition.
Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” stays at #2, while Paramore’s “This Is Why” spends another week at #3.
Weezer’s “Records” holds at #4, and All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” ticks up a spot to #5.
