Metallica’s “Lux Æterna” Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio In Just 3rd Week On Chart

After coming within one spin of the top spot last week, Metallica’s “Lux Æterna” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The single received 1,986 spins during the December 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 227 spins.

“Lux Æterna” notably hits #1 in just its third week on the chart.

Ozzy Osbourne’s “One Of Those Days,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 this week. Blink-182’s “EDGING” rises one spot to #3, Nickelback’s “San Quentin” climbs two places to #4, and Godsmack’s “Surrender” drops two levels to #5.