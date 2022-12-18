in Music News

Metallica’s “Lux Æterna” Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio In Just 3rd Week On Chart

The hit single nearly got their last week.

After coming within one spin of the top spot last week, Metallica’s “Lux Æterna” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The single received 1,986 spins during the December 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 227 spins.

“Lux Æterna” notably hits #1 in just its third week on the chart.

Ozzy Osbourne’s “One Of Those Days,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 this week. Blink-182’s “EDGING” rises one spot to #3, Nickelback’s “San Quentin” climbs two places to #4, and Godsmack’s “Surrender” drops two levels to #5.

