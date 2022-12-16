“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Makes Appearance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1768 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
On the heels of receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her work on “Wednesday,” actress Jenna Ortega appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The eagerly anticipated appearance — one first broken by Headline Planet and heavily hyped by NBC throughout the week — comes during Friday’s episode.
Said episode, which marks the last “Tonight Show” original of 2022, comes as buzz over the Netflix series remains considerable.
Friday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with James Corden and a stand-up performance by Mike Feeney. Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping:
