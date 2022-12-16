“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Makes Appearance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

On the heels of receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her work on “Wednesday,” actress Jenna Ortega appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The eagerly anticipated appearance — one first broken by Headline Planet and heavily hyped by NBC throughout the week — comes during Friday’s episode.

Said episode, which marks the last “Tonight Show” original of 2022, comes as buzz over the Netflix series remains considerable.

Friday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with James Corden and a stand-up performance by Mike Feeney. Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping: