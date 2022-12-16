in TV News

“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Makes Appearance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The Golden Globe-nominated actress appears on Fallon.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1768 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

On the heels of receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her work on “Wednesday,” actress Jenna Ortega appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The eagerly anticipated appearance — one first broken by Headline Planet and heavily hyped by NBC throughout the week — comes during Friday’s episode.

Said episode, which marks the last “Tonight Show” original of 2022, comes as buzz over the Netflix series remains considerable.

Friday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with James Corden and a stand-up performance by Mike Feeney. Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1768 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1768 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1768 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jenna ortegajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Alix Earle Blasts Past 500K Instagram Followers, Looks Beautiful In New Birthday Pictures