Haley Lu Richardson Makes Appearance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

On the heels of this weekend’s “The White Lotus” finale, star Haley Lu Richardson makes an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The actress appears as a discussion guest on Wednesday’s edition of the late-night program. Supporting NBC’s “The Wheel,” Michael McIntyre also appears for the discussion.

Later in the episode, Tegan & Sara take the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping: