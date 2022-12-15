Haley Lu Richardson Makes Appearance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
On the heels of this weekend’s “The White Lotus” finale, star Haley Lu Richardson makes an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The actress appears as a discussion guest on Wednesday’s edition of the late-night program. Supporting NBC’s “The Wheel,” Michael McIntyre also appears for the discussion.
Later in the episode, Tegan & Sara take the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Pictured with: Reggie Watts. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
cbs haley lu ricahrdson james corden Michael micintyre tegan and sara the late late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…