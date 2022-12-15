“All American” Star Greta Onieogou Chats, Connects With Tabitha Brown On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The CW’s “All American” is presently on winter hiatus, but fans will still have a chance to see star Greta Onieogou.

The actress, who plays Layla Keating on the series, appears for an interview on Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The interview covers a number of topics, including Onieogou and her family’s admiration for Tabitha Brown. Jennifer then surprises Onieogou with an in-studio visit from Brown herself.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer” also features a chat with Matthew Perry. It will air Thursday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping: