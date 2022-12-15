in TV News

“All American” Star Greta Onieogou Chats, Connects With Tabitha Brown On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The “All American” star appears on Thursday’s “Jennifer.”

Tabitha Brown and Greta Onieogou on 12/15/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

The CW’s “All American” is presently on winter hiatus, but fans will still have a chance to see star Greta Onieogou.

The actress, who plays Layla Keating on the series, appears for an interview on Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The interview covers a number of topics, including Onieogou and her family’s admiration for Tabitha Brown. Jennifer then surprises Onieogou with an in-studio visit from Brown herself.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer” also features a chat with Matthew Perry. It will air Thursday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping:

Tabitha Brown and Greta Onieogou on 12/15/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

