Muni Long Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The Grammy nominee delivers a performance on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1765 -- Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday night, multi-time Grammy nominee Muni Long takes the stage for a high-profile television performance.

The artist plays Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Stanley Tucci and Michael Che & Sean Patton. The episode additionally features a new installment of “12 Days of Christmas Sweaters.”

Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Muni Long on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Michael Che and comedian Sean Patton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1765 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Stanley Tucci during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

