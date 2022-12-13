Muni Long Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1765 -- Pictured: Musical guest Muni Long performs on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday night, multi-time Grammy nominee Muni Long takes the stage for a high-profile television performance.
The artist plays Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Stanley Tucci and Michael Che & Sean Patton. The episode additionally features a new installment of “12 Days of Christmas Sweaters.”
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
