Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Projected To Win 8th US Album Sales Race, SZA’s “SOS” Will Be Dominant #1 Overall

“Midnights” and “SOS” will split this week’s album charts.

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” continues to sell at a brisk space. The album is projected to spend an eighth consecutive week as America’s best-selling album.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Midnights” should sell another 71K US copies during the December 9-15 tracking period. The count will convincingly rank as the week’s best, keeping the album at #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” should generate about 138K in total US units this week. That should result in a #2 spot on the Billboard 200; SZA’s “SOS” will be a convincing #1 with 311K in opening week units.

