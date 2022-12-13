in TV News

Ed Sheeran Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The singer-songwriter takes the stage on “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For the second time this quarter, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” welcomes Ed Sheeran as a musical guest.

The global superstar delivers a performance on the Tuesday, December 13 edition of the CBS late-night talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features RuPaul.

Produced in advance, the broadcast will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Ed Sheeran performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Prior to the episode, CBS shared a collection of photos from the official taping. That “first look” gallery follows.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest RuPaul during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsed sheeranstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Projected To Win 8th US Album Sales Race, SZA’s “SOS” Will Be Dominant #1 Overall