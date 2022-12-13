Ed Sheeran Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Tuesday’s December 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For the second time this quarter, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” welcomes Ed Sheeran as a musical guest.
The global superstar delivers a performance on the Tuesday, December 13 edition of the CBS late-night talk show.
The performance closes an episode that also features RuPaul.
Produced in advance, the broadcast will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Ed Sheeran performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Prior to the episode, CBS shared a collection of photos from the official taping. That “first look” gallery follows.
