Ed Sheeran Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

For the second time this quarter, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” welcomes Ed Sheeran as a musical guest.

The global superstar delivers a performance on the Tuesday, December 13 edition of the CBS late-night talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features RuPaul.

Produced in advance, the broadcast will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Ed Sheeran performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Prior to the episode, CBS shared a collection of photos from the official taping. That “first look” gallery follows.