Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to topping this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio add board, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“Creepin'” landed at 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, enough for a convincing first place on the add board.

Picked up by another 21 stations, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” earns second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” follows in third with 20 pickups, while an add count of 17 positions Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” in fourth.

Joji’s “Die For You,” a new option for 14 stations, follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (13 adds, 6th-most), Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” (10 adds, 10th-most).