BTS Members Rule Global YouTube As RM’s “Wild Flower” Claims #1 On Videos Chart, Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” Still Leads Songs

Solo offerings from RM and Jung Kook top this week’s major YouTube Charts.

RM - Wild Flower Video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC

Solo offerings from BTS fared well on YouTube this week, with one earning #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart and the other retaining its place atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

RM’s new “Wild Flower (with youjeen)” debuts atop the former listing; the official music video amassed 23.9 million views during the December 2-8 tracking period.

Jung Kook’s “Dreamers (Fahad Al Kubaisi)” meanwhile spends a second week atop the Songs Chart. The FIFA World Cup anthem received 39.5 million views across all eligible uploads during the tracking period.

“Wild Flower” takes #7 on the Songs Chart. “Dreamers” claims #2 (official music video) and #5 (World Cup opening performance) on Videos.

