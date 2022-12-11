Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains hot adult contemporary radio’s biggest song, notching a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
“Anti-Hero” stays #1 at Hot AC courtesy of the ~6,095 spins it received during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 136.
Credited with ~4,841 spins (+203), Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” holds at #2.
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps three spots to #3, as Sia’s “Unstoppable” falls one level to #4. Up two places from last week’s mark, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” earns #5.
