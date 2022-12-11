in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Anti-Hero” spends another week atop Hot AC.

Taylor Swift in Anti-Hero | Video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains hot adult contemporary radio’s biggest song, notching a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Anti-Hero” stays #1 at Hot AC courtesy of the ~6,095 spins it received during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 136.

Credited with ~4,841 spins (+203), Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” holds at #2.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps three spots to #3, as Sia’s “Unstoppable” falls one level to #4. Up two places from last week’s mark, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” earns #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

