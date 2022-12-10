Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Claims 7th Consecutive US Album Sales Race, Metro Boomin #1 Overall

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” again registers as America’s best-selling album, but it cedes its throne on the overall US consumption chart.
According to Hits Daily Double, the Taylor Swift juggernaut sold another 64K US copies during the December 2-8 tracking period. The count convincingly ranks the week’s best, earning “Midnights” its seventh consecutive week as America’s leading seller.
With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated another 142K in US consumption during the tracking period. That ranks as the week’s #2 tally.
Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains,” responsible for 182K in tracking period consumption units, debuts at #1 for total US activity.
Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the chart hierarchies (“Midnights” at #1 for Top Album Sales, “Heroes & Villains” at #1 on the Billboard 200) should be the same.
