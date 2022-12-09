in TV News

Jenna Ortega Scheduled To Support “Wednesday” On December 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jenna Ortega will appear for an interview on Friday’s “Fallon.”

TODAY -- Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Ortega on Monday, November 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

As the Netflix series “Wednesday” continues to command ample pop culture attention, star Jenna Ortega will make another noteworthy promotional appearance.

The actress will appear on the Friday, December 16 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ortega will chat with Jimmy on the broadcast. James Corden will also appear for an interview, while Mike Finney will deliver comedy for the “Fallon” audience.

A complete list at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Friday, December 9: Guests include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack.Show #1763

Monday, December 12: Guests include Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut and a performance from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Show #1764

Tuesday, December 13: Guests include Stanley Tucci, Michael Che & Sean Patton and musical guest Muni Long. Show #1765

Wednesday, December 14: Guests include Salma Hayek, Wiz Khalifa and musical guest Wiz Khalifa. Show #1766

Thursday, December 15: Guests include Regina Hall, F. Murray Abraham, Edvin Ryding & Omar Rudberg and musical guest Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli. Show #1767

Friday, December 16: Guests include James Corden, Jenna Ortega and comedian Mike Finney. Show #1768

