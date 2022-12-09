Jenna Ortega Scheduled To Support “Wednesday” On December 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As the Netflix series “Wednesday” continues to command ample pop culture attention, star Jenna Ortega will make another noteworthy promotional appearance.
The actress will appear on the Friday, December 16 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Ortega will chat with Jimmy on the broadcast. James Corden will also appear for an interview, while Mike Finney will deliver comedy for the “Fallon” audience.
A complete list at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Friday, December 9: Guests include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack.Show #1763
Monday, December 12: Guests include Kate Hudson, Morris Chestnut and a performance from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Show #1764
Tuesday, December 13: Guests include Stanley Tucci, Michael Che & Sean Patton and musical guest Muni Long. Show #1765
Wednesday, December 14: Guests include Salma Hayek, Wiz Khalifa and musical guest Wiz Khalifa. Show #1766
Thursday, December 15: Guests include Regina Hall, F. Murray Abraham, Edvin Ryding & Omar Rudberg and musical guest Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli. Show #1767
Friday, December 16: Guests include James Corden, Jenna Ortega and comedian Mike Finney. Show #1768
