Grammys Betting Odds: Adele’s “30,” Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Open As Co-Favorites For Album Of The Year

As with Record and Song of the Year, this year’s Grammy race for Album of the Year features several releases that were both commercially successful and at least generally well-received by critics and music aficionados.
As a result, predicting winners will be a very challenging exercise.
Oddsmakers nonetheless did make a first attempt, calling Adele’s “30” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” co-favorites for Album of the Year.
According to odds on BetUS, both are available at +150. For those unfamiliar, that means that a $100 bet on either album would yield winnings of $150 should it prove victorious at the 2023 ceremony.
Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” follows closely at +250; the other albums have considerably longer odds:
Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” +650
Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” +1500
Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days” +2200
Lizzo’s “Special” +3300
ABBA’s “Voyage” +3300
Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” +4000
Coldplay’s “Music Of The Spheres” +5000
The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 5.
