Beabadoobee Performance Added To December 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco Set As Interview Guests

beabadoobee will take the stage on Monday’s “Fallon.”

Beabadoobee - November 2022 Instagram photo via radvxz

After wrapping up some northeast tour dates, beabadoobee will take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC says the artist will perform on the December 5 edition of its New York-based late-night talk show.

As previously reported, the episode will also feature interviews with Selena Gomez and Sebastian Maniscalco.

A more complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, November 29: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Sam Worthington, Gabriel LaBelle and musical guest Manuel Turizo. Show #1755

Wednesday, November 30: Guests include Dolly Parton, Claire Foy and musical guest DOMi & JD BECK ft. Mac DeMarco. Show #1756

Thursday, December 1: Guests include Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Dane Cook, musical guest Babyface Ray and a special appearance by Keke Palmer. Show #1757

Friday, December 2: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Theo James and comedian Jay Jurden. Show #1758

Monday, December 5: Guests include Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest beabadoobee. Show #1759

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

