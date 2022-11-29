Beabadoobee Performance Added To December 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco Set As Interview Guests

After wrapping up some northeast tour dates, beabadoobee will take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC says the artist will perform on the December 5 edition of its New York-based late-night talk show.
As previously reported, the episode will also feature interviews with Selena Gomez and Sebastian Maniscalco.
A more complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Tuesday, November 29: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Sam Worthington, Gabriel LaBelle and musical guest Manuel Turizo. Show #1755
Wednesday, November 30: Guests include Dolly Parton, Claire Foy and musical guest DOMi & JD BECK ft. Mac DeMarco. Show #1756
Thursday, December 1: Guests include Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Dane Cook, musical guest Babyface Ray and a special appearance by Keke Palmer. Show #1757
Friday, December 2: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Theo James and comedian Jay Jurden. Show #1758
Monday, December 5: Guests include Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest beabadoobee. Show #1759
Comments
One Ping
