Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The “Midnights” single continues gaining support at pop radio.

As Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” moves into the Top 2, follow-up single “Lavender Haze” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 50 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Lavender Haze” ranks as the pop format’s most added song.

Although “Lavender Haze” has been gaining airplay for several weeks, it did not technically impact as a single until today’s add board.

Jung Kook’s “Dreamers,” a new playlist option for 25 stations, registers as second-most added.

Charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 13 new pickups. Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” follows in fourth with 10 adds.

With 8 adds each, Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” and AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” tie for fifth.

Four songs follow in a tie for eighth — Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me,” P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” and Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” each landed at 7 stations.

