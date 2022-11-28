Selena Gomez Now Listed For December 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This past October, Selena Gomez had to cancel a planned “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after experiencing COVID. A makeup date has just been confirmed for the visit.

According to NBC, Gomez will now appear as the lead guest on the Monday, December 5 edition of “The Tonight Show.”

The episode will also feature an appearance by Sebastian Maniscalco. An additional guest may be announced at a later date.

A full look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, November 28: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, James Austin Johnson and a performance from & Juliet. Show #1754

Tuesday, November 29: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Sam Worthington, Gabriel LaBelle and musical guest Manuel Turizo. Show #1755

Wednesday, November 30: Guests include Dolly Parton, Claire Foy and musical guest DOMi & JD BECK ft. Mac DeMarco. Show #1756

Thursday, December 1: Guests include Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Dane Cook, musical guest Babyface Ray and a special appearance by Keke Palmer. Show #1757

Friday, December 2: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Theo James and comedian Jay Jurden. Show #1758

Monday, December 5: Guests include Selena Gomez and Sebastian Maniscalco. Show #1759