Songs By Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke, Charli D’Amelio, Poo Bear, Johnnie Mikel Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine,” Charli D’Amelio’s “if you ask me to,” Poo Bear’s “Favorite Human,” and Johnnie Mikel’s “I Hope It Hurts” are making moves just below the official Mediabase pop radio chart. All four songs earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 375 times during the November 20-26 tracking period (+109), “Sunshine” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #53 last week.

Up nine places, “if you ask me to” registers as the week’s #48 song. D’Amelio’s debut single garnered 271 tracking week spins (+26).

The recipient of 270 spins (+15), “Favorite Human” rises seven spots to #49.

“I Hope It Hurts,” which posted a tracking period play count of 240 (+4), rises eight levels to #50.