in Music News

Songs By Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke, Charli D’Amelio, Poo Bear, Johnnie Mikel Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Sunshine,” “if you ask me to,” “Favorite Human,” and “I Hope It Hurts” officially earn Top 50 positions.

Tyga and Jhene Aiko in Sunshine | Video screen | EMPIRE

Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine,” Charli D’Amelio’s “if you ask me to,” Poo Bear’s “Favorite Human,” and Johnnie Mikel’s “I Hope It Hurts” are making moves just below the official Mediabase pop radio chart. All four songs earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 375 times during the November 20-26 tracking period (+109), “Sunshine” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #53 last week.

Up nine places, “if you ask me to” registers as the week’s #48 song. D’Amelio’s debut single garnered 271 tracking week spins (+26).

The recipient of 270 spins (+15), “Favorite Human” rises seven spots to #49.

“I Hope It Hurts,” which posted a tracking period play count of 240 (+4), rises eight levels to #50.

charli d'ameliofavorite humanI hope it hurtsif you ask me tojhene aikoJohnnie mikelpoo bearpop smokesunshinetyga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz, Joji, Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD Songs Top 40