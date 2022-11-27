Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz, Joji, Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD Songs Top 40

Tate McRae’s “uh oh” rises to a new high on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, formally moving into the Top 25.

Played 3,528 times during the November 20-26 tracking period, “uh oh” rises three spots to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 350.

— As “uh oh” rises to a new high, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz’s “Miss You,” Joji’s “Die For You,” and Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” debut on the listing.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Miss You” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The collaboration received 748 spins (+100).

Up four places, “Die For You” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The “Glimpse Of Us” follow-up received 723 spins (+257).

Credited with 650 spins (+162), “I’m A Mess” ascends two spots to #40.