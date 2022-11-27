Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, JVKE, Meghan Trainor Songs Top 20

Morgan Wallen’s former country radio #1 “Wasted On You” continues its crossover run at the pop format. The song officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places, “Wasted On You” specifically earns #14 on this week’s listing. The song received 6,897 spins during the November 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 205.

As “Wasted On You” goes Top 15, JVKE’s “golden hour” and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” make the Top 20.

Played 5,279 times (+663), “golden hour” rises three spots to #18.

Credited with 5,239 spins (+1,926), “Made You Look” ascends seven places to #19.