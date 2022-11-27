in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, JVKE, Meghan Trainor Songs Top 20

“Wasted On You,” “golden hour,” and “Made You Look” rise on the pop radio chart.

Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You | Dangerous Sessions video screen | YouTube

Morgan Wallen’s former country radio #1 “Wasted On You” continues its crossover run at the pop format. The song officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places, “Wasted On You” specifically earns #14 on this week’s listing. The song received 6,897 spins during the November 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 205.

As “Wasted On You” goes Top 15, JVKE’s “golden hour” and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” make the Top 20.

Played 5,279 times (+663), “golden hour” rises three spots to #18.

Credited with 5,239 spins (+1,926), “Made You Look” ascends seven places to #19.

golden hourjvkemade you lookmeghan trainormorgan wallenwasted on you

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz, Joji, Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD Songs Top 40